When the 2024 NCAA tournament rolls around, will Wofford be included? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, continue scrolling.

How Wofford ranks

Record SoCon Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-6 0-0 NR NR 183

Wofford's best wins

Wofford beat the No. 131-ranked (according to the RPI) High Point Panthers, 99-98, on November 11, which goes down as its signature victory of the season. That signature win against High Point included a team-high 20 points from Dillon Bailey. Quentin Meza, with 12 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

81-66 on the road over Gardner-Webb (No. 277/RPI) on December 6

74-64 on the road over Middle Tennessee (No. 308/RPI) on December 2

88-80 on the road over Coastal Carolina (No. 362/RPI) on December 9

Wofford's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-3 | Quadrant 4: 3-1

Wofford has tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the country based on the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

Wofford has been handed the 118th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

When it comes to the Terriers' upcoming schedule, they have four games on tap against teams that have a worse record, and they have 14 contests against teams above .500.

Of Wofford's 18 remaining games this season, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Wofford's next game

Matchup: Wofford Terriers vs. VMI Keydets

Wofford Terriers vs. VMI Keydets Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium in Spartanburg, South Carolina

Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium in Spartanburg, South Carolina TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

