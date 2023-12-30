The Florida A&M Rattlers (2-8) will try to turn around a three-game losing stretch when visiting the South Carolina Gamecocks (11-1) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Colonial Life Arena. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the South Carolina vs. Florida A&M matchup in this article.

South Carolina vs. Florida A&M Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

South Carolina vs. Florida A&M Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total South Carolina Moneyline Florida A&M Moneyline

South Carolina vs. Florida A&M Betting Trends

South Carolina has put together a 9-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

A total of five out of the Gamecocks' 12 games this season have hit the over.

Florida A&M has covered five times in nine matchups with a spread this year.

A total of four Rattlers games this season have gone over the point total.

South Carolina Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +40000

+40000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+40000), South Carolina is 83rd in college basketball. It is far higher than that, 68th, according to computer rankings.

The Gamecocks' national championship odds are the same now (+40000) compared to the start of the season (+40000).

South Carolina's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.

