How to Watch South Carolina vs. Florida A&M on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Florida A&M Rattlers (2-8) hope to halt a three-game road losing streak at the South Carolina Gamecocks (11-1) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.
South Carolina vs. Florida A&M Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina
- TV: SEC Network+
How to Watch Other SEC Games
South Carolina Stats Insights
- This season, the Gamecocks have a 44.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.7% lower than the 46.4% of shots the Rattlers' opponents have made.
- South Carolina has a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.4% from the field.
- The Rattlers are the 254th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Gamecocks sit at 188th.
- The 73.9 points per game the Gamecocks average are 8.6 fewer points than the Rattlers allow (82.5).
South Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively South Carolina played worse when playing at home last season, putting up 63.3 points per game, compared to 68.3 per game when playing on the road.
- In 2022-23, the Gamecocks surrendered 69.1 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they allowed 77.0.
- In terms of three-point shooting, South Carolina performed worse when playing at home last season, sinking 6.8 threes per game with a 29.6% three-point percentage, compared to 9.1 per game with a 36.5% percentage away from home.
South Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Charleston Southern
|W 73-69
|Colonial Life Arena
|12/19/2023
|Winthrop
|W 72-62
|Colonial Life Arena
|12/22/2023
|Elon
|W 70-43
|Colonial Life Arena
|12/30/2023
|Florida A&M
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
|1/6/2024
|Mississippi State
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
|1/9/2024
|@ Alabama
|-
|Coleman Coliseum
