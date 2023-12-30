Sebastian Aho and the Carolina Hurricanes will face the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Scotiabank Arena. There are prop bets for Aho available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sebastian Aho vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and NHL Network

BSSO and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Aho Season Stats Insights

Aho's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:56 per game on the ice, is +6.

In 12 of 33 games this year Aho has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Aho has a point in 22 games this year (out of 33), including multiple points 11 times.

Aho has an assist in 15 of 33 games played this season, including multiple assists six times.

Aho's implied probability to go over his point total is 66.7% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Aho has an implied probability of 47.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Aho Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs have given up 114 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's +4 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 33 Games 3 39 Points 2 14 Goals 1 25 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.