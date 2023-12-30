When the Carolina Hurricanes face off against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Jordan Martinook light the lamp? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Jordan Martinook score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Martinook stats and insights

Martinook has scored in one of 36 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Maple Leafs.

Martinook has no points on the power play.

Martinook averages 1.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 1.4%.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

The Maple Leafs are 22nd in goals allowed, conceding 114 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 20.2 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Martinook recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/28/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 15:11 Home W 5-3 12/27/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:29 Away W 5-2 12/23/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:27 Home L 5-4 12/21/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 17:15 Away L 2-1 SO 12/19/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 11:20 Home W 6-3 12/17/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 17:09 Home L 2-1 SO 12/15/2023 Predators 1 0 1 19:26 Home L 6-5 OT 12/14/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 15:34 Away W 2-1 12/12/2023 Senators 0 0 0 9:07 Away W 4-1 12/9/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 15:21 Away L 4-3

Hurricanes vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and NHL Network

TV Channel: BSSO and NHL Network

