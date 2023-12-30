The Toronto Maple Leafs (17-9-7) have -115 moneyline odds to win when they host a projected competitive game against the Carolina Hurricanes (19-13-4), who have -105 odds, on Saturday, December 30 at 7:00 PM ET on BSSO and NHL Network.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Hurricanes vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and NHL Network

BSSO and NHL Network Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Hurricanes vs. Maple Leafs Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hurricanes vs. Maple Leafs Betting Trends

Toronto and its opponent have combined to score more than 6.5 goals in 20 of 33 games this season.

The Maple Leafs have been victorious in 14 of their 27 games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (51.9%).

The Hurricanes have been an underdog in three games this season, and did not pull off an upset in any of them.

Toronto is 14-13 (victorious in 51.9% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -115 or shorter.

Carolina has been an underdog by -105 or longer on the moneyline three times, losing each of those contests.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Hurricanes Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-3-3 4-6 7-3-0 6.6 4.20 3.60 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-3-3 4.20 3.60 10 32.3% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-2-3 4-6 6-4-0 6.3 3.60 2.70 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-2-3 3.60 2.70 14 37.8% Record as ML Favorite 2-5 Record as ML Underdog 1-1 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 3 Record as ML Favorite 5-5 Record as ML Underdog 0-0 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.