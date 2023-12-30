Georgia vs. Florida State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Orange Bowl
The bookmakers think the Orange Bowl between the Georgia Bulldogs and Florida State Seminoles will be a blowout, with the Bulldogs expected to win by at least two touchdowns (currently -14). The action kicks off at 4:00 PM ET on December 30, 2023, airing on ESPN from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. An over/under of 45.5 points has been set for the outing.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Georgia vs. Florida State matchup.
Georgia vs. Florida State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Miami Gardens, Florida
- Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
Georgia vs. Florida State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Georgia Moneyline
|Florida State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Georgia (-14)
|45.5
|-700
|+500
|FanDuel
|Georgia (-14)
|45.5
|-710
|+490
Georgia vs. Florida State Betting Trends
- Georgia is 4-9-0 ATS this season.
- The Bulldogs have covered the spread twice this season (2-8 ATS) when playing as at least 14-point favorites.
- Florida State has compiled an 8-4-0 ATS record so far this year.
