The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-8, 0-0 Sun Belt) are 3.5-point underdogs as they attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Troy Trojans (6-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at HTC Center. The game airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total in the matchup is 154.5.

Coastal Carolina vs. Troy Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Conway, South Carolina

Venue: HTC Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Troy -3.5 154.5

Chanticleers Betting Records & Stats

Coastal Carolina has played six games this season that have had more than 154.5 combined points scored.

The average total for Coastal Carolina's games this season has been 160.1, 5.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Coastal Carolina is 6-3-0 ATS this season.

With their .667 ATS win percentages this year, both Troy (6-3-0 ATS) and Coastal Carolina (6-3-0 ATS) have had similar seasons in attempting to cover the spread.

Coastal Carolina vs. Troy Over/Under Stats

Games Over 154.5 % of Games Over 154.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Troy 4 44.4% 83.3 163.9 71.2 150.7 144.3 Coastal Carolina 6 66.7% 80.6 163.9 79.5 150.7 151.9

Additional Coastal Carolina Insights & Trends

The Trojans were 9-11-0 against the spread last season in Sun Belt play.

The Chanticleers score an average of 80.6 points per game, 9.4 more points than the 71.2 the Trojans give up to opponents.

Coastal Carolina is 6-2 against the spread and 3-7 overall when it scores more than 71.2 points.

Coastal Carolina vs. Troy Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Troy 6-3-0 2-0 7-2-0 Coastal Carolina 6-3-0 5-0 6-3-0

Coastal Carolina vs. Troy Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Troy Coastal Carolina 11-3 Home Record 8-8 7-8 Away Record 3-11 7-3-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 6-8-0 Away ATS Record 4-9-0 81.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.6 65.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.7 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-4-0 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

