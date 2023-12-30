The Troy Trojans (5-5, 0-0 Sun Belt) play a fellow Sun Belt team, the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-6, 0-0 Sun Belt), on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at HTC Center. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Coastal Carolina vs. Troy Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Coastal Carolina Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Coastal Carolina Players to Watch

John Ojiako: 12.9 PTS, 9.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.7 BLK

12.9 PTS, 9.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.7 BLK Jacob Meyer: 13.6 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.6 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Kylan Blackmon: 13.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Kevin Easley Jr.: 10.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Jimmy Nichols: 9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0 STL, 1.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Troy Players to Watch

Christyon Eugene: 16 PTS, 5.1 REB, 4.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

16 PTS, 5.1 REB, 4.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Tayton Conerway: 10.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK

10.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK Aamer Muhammad: 11 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

11 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Thomas Dowd: 8.7 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.7 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Myles Rigsby: 7.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Coastal Carolina vs. Troy Stat Comparison

Coastal Carolina Rank Coastal Carolina AVG Troy AVG Troy Rank 73rd 80.4 Points Scored 85.8 20th 322nd 78.3 Points Allowed 69.9 156th 12th 43.8 Rebounds 43.1 15th 11th 13.3 Off. Rebounds 13.6 8th 112th 8.3 3pt Made 9.5 34th 99th 15 Assists 16.3 48th 251st 12.7 Turnovers 14 321st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.