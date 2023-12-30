If you're seeking bracketology analysis of Charleston (SC) and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, check out the piece below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

How Charleston (SC) ranks

Record CAA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-3 0-0 NR NR 128

Charleston (SC)'s best wins

Charleston (SC) took down the No. 171-ranked (according to the RPI) Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 84-83, on December 2, which goes down as its signature victory of the season. Jenna Annecchiarico, as the top scorer in the win over Coastal Carolina, dropped 27 points, while Jada Logan was second on the team with 21.

Next best wins

74-50 at home over Radford (No. 276/RPI) on December 21

69-58 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 279/RPI) on December 11

90-78 at home over Gardner-Webb (No. 296/RPI) on November 20

70-60 on the road over Charleston Southern (No. 297/RPI) on November 17

84-64 at home over South Carolina State (No. 354/RPI) on December 19

Charleston (SC)'s quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-1

Schedule insights

Charleston (SC) faces the 11th-easiest schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

When it comes to the Cougars' upcoming schedule, they have 17 games on tap against teams that have a worse record, and they have 10 contests against teams above .500.

Of Charleston's 18 remaining games this year, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Charleston (SC)'s next game

Matchup: North Carolina A&T Aggies vs. Charleston (SC) Cougars

North Carolina A&T Aggies vs. Charleston (SC) Cougars Date/Time: Friday, January 5 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5 at 6:00 PM ET Location: Corbett Sports Center in Greensboro, North Carolina

