South Carolina State vs. Nebraska: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 29
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (10-2) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the South Carolina State Bulldogs (4-10) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Pinnacle Bank Arena as big, 26.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on B1G+. The point total for the matchup is set at 151.5.
South Carolina State vs. Nebraska Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: B1G+
- Where: Lincoln, Nebraska
- Venue: Pinnacle Bank Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nebraska
|-26.5
|151.5
Bulldogs Betting Records & Stats
- South Carolina State has played seven games this season that finished with a point total higher than 151.5 points.
- South Carolina State's games this year have had a 153.8-point total on average, 2.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- South Carolina State has gone 8-4-0 ATS this season.
- Nebraska (7-4-0 ATS) has covered the spread 63.6% of the time, 3.1% less often than South Carolina State (8-4-0) this year.
South Carolina State vs. Nebraska Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 151.5
|% of Games Over 151.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nebraska
|3
|27.3%
|76.5
|148.2
|65.8
|147.9
|144.8
|South Carolina State
|7
|58.3%
|71.7
|148.2
|82.1
|147.9
|152.8
Additional South Carolina State Insights & Trends
- The Bulldogs score an average of 71.7 points per game, 5.9 more points than the 65.8 the Cornhuskers give up.
- South Carolina State has put together a 6-2 ATS record and a 3-6 overall record in games it scores more than 65.8 points.
South Carolina State vs. Nebraska Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 26.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nebraska
|7-4-0
|1-0
|6-5-0
|South Carolina State
|8-4-0
|0-1
|7-5-0
South Carolina State vs. Nebraska Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Nebraska
|South Carolina State
|11-4
|Home Record
|4-6
|4-8
|Away Record
|1-19
|9-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-3-0
|2-9-0
|Away ATS Record
|9-10-0
|70.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|79.8
|65.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|71.1
|7-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|4-3-0
|6-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|11-8-0
