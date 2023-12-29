The South Carolina State Bulldogs (4-10) will visit the Nebraska Cornhuskers (10-2) after losing nine consecutive road games. It tips at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023.

South Carolina State vs. Nebraska Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska
  • TV: B1G+

South Carolina State Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs have shot at a 41.1% rate from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points above the 38% shooting opponents of the Cornhuskers have averaged.
  • South Carolina State is 4-5 when it shoots higher than 38% from the field.
  • The Cornhuskers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs rank ninth.
  • The Bulldogs put up an average of 71.7 points per game, 5.9 more points than the 65.8 the Cornhuskers allow to opponents.
  • South Carolina State is 3-6 when it scores more than 65.8 points.

South Carolina State Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2023-24 South Carolina State is scoring 16 more points per game at home (82) than away (66).
  • At home, the Bulldogs give up 76.6 points per game. Away, they concede 85.1.
  • At home, South Carolina State knocks down 6.4 triples per game, 2.3 more than it averages away (4.1). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (30.5%) than on the road (26.1%).

South Carolina State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 @ Pittsburgh L 86-50 Petersen Events Center
12/18/2023 @ UNC Asheville L 79-75 Kimmel Arena
12/22/2023 Brewton-Parker W 101-84 Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
12/29/2023 @ Nebraska - Pinnacle Bank Arena
12/31/2023 @ Oklahoma State - Gallagher-Iba Arena
1/6/2024 Norfolk State - Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center

