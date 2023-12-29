How to Watch South Carolina State vs. Nebraska on TV or Live Stream - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The South Carolina State Bulldogs (4-10) will visit the Nebraska Cornhuskers (10-2) after losing nine consecutive road games. It tips at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023.
South Carolina State vs. Nebraska Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska
- TV: B1G+
South Carolina State Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs have shot at a 41.1% rate from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points above the 38% shooting opponents of the Cornhuskers have averaged.
- South Carolina State is 4-5 when it shoots higher than 38% from the field.
- The Cornhuskers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs rank ninth.
- The Bulldogs put up an average of 71.7 points per game, 5.9 more points than the 65.8 the Cornhuskers allow to opponents.
- South Carolina State is 3-6 when it scores more than 65.8 points.
South Carolina State Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 South Carolina State is scoring 16 more points per game at home (82) than away (66).
- At home, the Bulldogs give up 76.6 points per game. Away, they concede 85.1.
- At home, South Carolina State knocks down 6.4 triples per game, 2.3 more than it averages away (4.1). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (30.5%) than on the road (26.1%).
South Carolina State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Pittsburgh
|L 86-50
|Petersen Events Center
|12/18/2023
|@ UNC Asheville
|L 79-75
|Kimmel Arena
|12/22/2023
|Brewton-Parker
|W 101-84
|Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
|12/29/2023
|@ Nebraska
|-
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|12/31/2023
|@ Oklahoma State
|-
|Gallagher-Iba Arena
|1/6/2024
|Norfolk State
|-
|Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
