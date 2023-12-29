Friday's contest at Pete Mathews Coliseum has the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-7) matching up with the South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-13) at 7:30 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 70-58 win, as our model heavily favors Jacksonville State.

The Bulldogs fell in their last game 67-43 against Furman on Thursday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

South Carolina State vs. Jacksonville State Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama

Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

South Carolina State vs. Jacksonville State Score Prediction

Prediction: Jacksonville State 70, South Carolina State 58

Other MEAC Predictions

South Carolina State Schedule Analysis

Against the Queens (NC) Royals on November 29, the Bulldogs secured their best win of the season, a 76-58 home victory.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, South Carolina State is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 30th-most losses.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), the Gamecocks are 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the 12th-most losses.

South Carolina State has the most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country (seven).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

South Carolina State Leaders

Morgan Beacham: 8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)

8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24) Taniya McGown: 7.7 PTS, 54.1 FG%, 50 3PT% (6-for-12)

7.7 PTS, 54.1 FG%, 50 3PT% (6-for-12) Rakyha Reid: 4.8 PTS, 57.6 FG%

4.8 PTS, 57.6 FG% Jordan Releford: 7.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (4-for-28)

7.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (4-for-28) Janiah Hinton: 8 PTS, 36.8 FG%, 28.3 3PT% (17-for-60)

South Carolina State Performance Insights

The Bulldogs have a -247 scoring differential, falling short by 17.6 points per game. They're putting up 51.6 points per game, 348th in college basketball, and are allowing 69.2 per outing to rank 277th in college basketball.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.