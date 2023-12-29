Trae Young, Top Hawks Players to Watch vs. the Kings - December 29
Trae Young is one of the players to watch on Friday at 7:30 PM ET, when the Atlanta Hawks (12-18) take on the Sacramento Kings (17-12) at State Farm Arena.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
How to Watch Hawks vs. Kings
- Game Day: Friday, December 29
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Arena: State Farm Arena
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE, NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Hawks' Last Game
The Hawks lost their most recent game to the Bulls, 118-113, on Tuesday. Bogdan Bogdanovic was their high scorer with 22 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|22
|3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Trae Young
|21
|2
|13
|1
|0
|3
|Dejounte Murray
|17
|6
|4
|2
|1
|2
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Hawks Players to Watch
- Young puts up 28.1 points, 3 boards and 11.3 assists per contest, making 43.3% of shots from the floor and 38.3% from downtown with 3.6 made 3-pointers per game (third in league).
- Dejounte Murray's numbers on the season are 20.2 points, 5.3 assists and 4.5 boards per contest.
- Clint Capela is putting up 12 points, 1.1 assists and 10.5 boards per contest.
- Bogdanovic posts 17.9 points, 3.4 boards and 2.7 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Saddiq Bey's numbers for the season are 12.9 points, 6.4 boards and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 45.8% from the field and 34.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.
Watch Young, Domantas Sabonis and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Trae Young
|26.9
|3.2
|11.5
|0.7
|0.3
|4.2
|Dejounte Murray
|20.7
|4.7
|5.4
|1.2
|0.6
|2.5
|Clint Capela
|13.7
|10
|1.1
|0.4
|1.4
|0
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|18.3
|3.1
|3
|0.9
|0.1
|3.5
|Saddiq Bey
|13.2
|7.5
|1.4
|1.2
|0.1
|1.8
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.