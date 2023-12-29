Top Player Prop Bets for Hawks vs. Kings on December 29, 2023
Domantas Sabonis and Trae Young are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Sacramento Kings and the Atlanta Hawks square off at State Farm Arena on Friday (tipping at 7:30 PM ET).
Hawks vs. Kings Game Info
- Date: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
Hawks vs Kings Additional Info
NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks
Trae Young Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|29.5 (Over: -111)
|3.5 (Over: +116)
|11.5 (Over: -115)
|3.5 (Over: -114)
- Young has put up 28.1 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 1.4 points less than Friday's points prop total.
- He has collected three rebounds per game, 0.5 less than his prop bet in Friday's game (3.5).
- Young's season-long assist average -- 11.3 per game -- is 0.2 assists lower than Friday's assist prop bet total (11.5).
- Young has made 3.6 three pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Friday's game (3.5).
Dejounte Murray Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|20.5 (Over: -122)
|4.5 (Over: -115)
|5.5 (Over: +126)
|2.5 (Over: +128)
- The 20.2 points Dejounte Murray scores per game are 0.3 less than his prop total on Friday (20.5).
- He has pulled down 4.5 rebounds per game, equal to his prop bet for Friday.
- Murray has picked up 5.3 assists per game, 0.2 less than Friday's prop bet (5.5).
- He 2.3 made three-pointers average is 0.2 lower than his over/under on Friday.
Clint Capela Props
|PTS
|REB
|12.5 (Over: -122)
|10.5 (Over: -114)
- Clint Capela is averaging 12 points during the 2023-24 season, 0.5 less than Friday's prop total.
- He averages the same number of rebounds as his over/under for Friday's game (10.5).
NBA Props Today: Sacramento Kings
Domantas Sabonis Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|21.5 (Over: -114)
|12.5 (Over: -122)
|7.5 (Over: -115)
- Sabonis' 19.4 points per game are 2.1 fewer than Friday's over/under.
- He averages 0.4 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 12.5).
- Sabonis has dished out 7.4 assists per game, which is 0.1 less than Friday's over/under.
De'Aaron Fox Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|30.5 (Over: -118)
|4.5 (Over: +100)
|6.5 (Over: +100)
|3.5 (Over: +124)
- The 30.5 point total set for De'Aaron Fox on Friday is 0.3 more than his season scoring average (30.2).
- His per-game rebound average of 4.6 is 0.1 more than his prop bet over/under in Friday's game (4.5).
- Fox has averaged 6.1 assists per game this season, 0.4 less than his prop bet on Friday (6.5).
- Fox's 3.4 made three-pointers per game is 0.1 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (3.5).
