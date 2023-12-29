Hawks vs. Kings Injury Report Today - December 29
The Atlanta Hawks (12-18) have three players on the injury report for their matchup with the Sacramento Kings (17-12) at State Farm Arena on Friday, December 29 at 7:30 PM ET.
The Hawks head into this contest following a 118-113 loss to the Bulls on Tuesday. In the losing effort, Bogdan Bogdanovic led the Hawks with 22 points.
Hawks vs Kings Additional Info
Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Mouhamed Gueye
|PF
|Out
|Back
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|AJ Griffin
|SF
|Out
|Personal
|2.5
|1.0
|0.3
|De'Andre Hunter
|SF
|Out
|Knee
|14.9
|4.1
|1.4
Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today
Kings Injuries: Alex Len: Questionable (Ankle), Malik Monk: Questionable (Foot)
Hawks vs. Kings Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: BSSE and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
