The No. 18 Clemson Tigers (10-1) host the Radford Highlanders (10-4) after winning seven home games in a row. The Tigers are heavy favorites by 15.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023. The matchup has a point total of 141.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Clemson vs. Radford Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: Clemson, South Carolina

Clemson, South Carolina Venue: Littlejohn Coliseum

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Clemson -15.5 141.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Clemson Betting Records & Stats

Clemson and its opponents have scored more than 141.5 points in seven of 10 games this season.

Clemson's contests this year have an average total of 151.5, 10.0 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Tigers are 7-3-0 against the spread this season.

Clemson has been listed as the favorite five times this season and has won all of those games.

The Tigers have played as a favorite of -1600 or more twice this season and won both games.

The implied probability of a win from Clemson, based on the moneyline, is 94.1%.

Clemson vs. Radford Over/Under Stats

Games Over 141.5 % of Games Over 141.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Clemson 7 70% 81.3 155.9 70.2 137.1 147.9 Radford 6 50% 74.6 155.9 66.9 137.1 141.1

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Clemson Insights & Trends

The Tigers average 81.3 points per game, 14.4 more points than the 66.9 the Highlanders allow.

Clemson has a 7-3 record against the spread and a 10-1 record overall when scoring more than 66.9 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Clemson vs. Radford Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 15.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Clemson 7-3-0 1-1 7-3-0 Radford 9-3-0 1-0 8-4-0

Clemson vs. Radford Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Clemson Radford 15-2 Home Record 10-3 5-6 Away Record 7-10 9-6-0 Home ATS Record 4-7-0 3-7-0 Away ATS Record 8-6-0 78.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.5 71.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.9 9-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-9-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.