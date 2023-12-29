The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-8) will hope to stop a six-game road skid when taking on the No. 9 North Carolina Tar Heels (8-3) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Dean Smith Center, airing at 8:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Charleston Southern vs. North Carolina Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV: ACCN

Charleston Southern Stats Insights

The Buccaneers' 45.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Tar Heels have given up to their opponents (42.6%).

Charleston Southern has compiled a 4-3 straight-up record in games it shoots over 42.6% from the field.

The Buccaneers are the 290th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tar Heels sit at 152nd.

The Buccaneers average only 2.7 fewer points per game (71.8) than the Tar Heels give up to opponents (74.5).

Charleston Southern is 3-0 when it scores more than 74.5 points.

Charleston Southern Home & Away Comparison

At home Charleston Southern is scoring 83.2 points per game, 22.9 more than it is averaging on the road (60.3).

At home the Buccaneers are giving up 70 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than they are on the road (77.2).

Beyond the arc, Charleston Southern sinks fewer 3-pointers away (6 per game) than at home (8.8), and shoots a lower percentage away (31.3%) than at home (39.8%) as well.

Charleston Southern Upcoming Schedule