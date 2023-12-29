The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-8) will hope to stop a six-game road skid when taking on the No. 9 North Carolina Tar Heels (8-3) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Dean Smith Center, airing at 8:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Charleston Southern vs. North Carolina Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina
  • TV: ACCN
How to Watch Other Big South Games

Charleston Southern Stats Insights

  • The Buccaneers' 45.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Tar Heels have given up to their opponents (42.6%).
  • Charleston Southern has compiled a 4-3 straight-up record in games it shoots over 42.6% from the field.
  • The Buccaneers are the 290th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tar Heels sit at 152nd.
  • The Buccaneers average only 2.7 fewer points per game (71.8) than the Tar Heels give up to opponents (74.5).
  • Charleston Southern is 3-0 when it scores more than 74.5 points.

Charleston Southern Home & Away Comparison

  • At home Charleston Southern is scoring 83.2 points per game, 22.9 more than it is averaging on the road (60.3).
  • At home the Buccaneers are giving up 70 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than they are on the road (77.2).
  • Beyond the arc, Charleston Southern sinks fewer 3-pointers away (6 per game) than at home (8.8), and shoots a lower percentage away (31.3%) than at home (39.8%) as well.

Charleston Southern Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 @ South Carolina L 73-69 Colonial Life Arena
12/19/2023 @ Loyola Chicago L 72-59 Joseph J. Gentile Center
12/21/2023 Kentucky Christian W 103-79 The Buc Dome
12/29/2023 @ North Carolina - Dean Smith Center
1/3/2024 Presbyterian - The Buc Dome
1/6/2024 @ Longwood - Joan Perry Brock Center

