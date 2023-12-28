Coming off a victory last time out, the Carolina Hurricanes will host the Montreal Canadiens (who also won their previous game) on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

BSSO and ESPN+ will show this Hurricanes versus Canadiens matchup.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Hurricanes vs Canadiens Additional Info

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes have conceded 110 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 21st in NHL play in goals against.

The Hurricanes' 115 total goals (3.3 per game) rank sixth in the league.

Over the past 10 contests, the Hurricanes have gone 4-3-3 (55.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Hurricanes have allowed 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) during that span.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Sebastian Aho 32 14 21 35 20 15 54.4% Seth Jarvis 35 12 14 26 11 21 43.9% Martin Necas 35 9 16 25 13 14 34.8% Michael Bunting 34 7 17 24 18 12 31.2% Teuvo Teravainen 35 13 8 21 14 14 49.1%

Canadiens Stats & Trends

The Canadiens give up 3.3 goals per game (109 in total), 18th in the NHL.

The Canadiens have 92 goals this season (2.8 per game), 28th in the league.

In the last 10 games, the Canadiens have gone 5-2-3 (60.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Canadiens have given up 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a three goals-per-game average (30 total) during that stretch.

Canadiens Key Players