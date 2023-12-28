Currently, the Carolina Hurricanes (17-13-4) have just one player on the injury report for their matchup with the Montreal Canadiens (15-13-5) at PNC Arena on Thursday, December 28 at 7:00 PM ET.

Carolina Hurricanes Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Frederik Andersen G Out Blood Clotting

Montreal Canadiens Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Kirby Dach C Out For Season Knee Tanner Pearson LW Out Upper Body Carey Price G Out Knee Alexander Newhook C Out Lower Body Rafael Harvey-Pinard LW Out Lower Body Chris Wideman D Out Back Jordan Harris D Out Lower Body

Hurricanes vs. Canadiens Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina Arena: PNC Arena

Hurricanes Season Insights

The Hurricanes' 110 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 11th in the league.

Their goal differential (+2) ranks 14th in the league.

Canadiens Season Insights

The Canadiens' 92 goals on the season (2.8 per game) rank them 27th in the NHL.

Montreal gives up 3.3 goals per game (109 total), which ranks 22nd in the league.

With a goal differential of -17, they are 28th in the league.

Hurricanes vs. Canadiens Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Hurricanes (-275) Canadiens (+220) 6

