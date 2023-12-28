The Carolina Hurricanes, Brady Skjei included, will face the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Skjei interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Brady Skjei vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Skjei Season Stats Insights

In 35 games this season, Skjei has averaged 21:10 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +4.

In six of 35 games this season, Skjei has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Skjei has a point in 16 of 35 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

Skjei has had an assist in a game 13 times this year over 35 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Skjei has an implied probability of 46.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is a 37% chance of Skjei having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Skjei Stats vs. the Canadiens

On defense, the Canadiens are allowing 109 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-17) ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 35 Games 3 21 Points 2 6 Goals 2 15 Assists 0

