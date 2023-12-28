The Alamo Bowl will feature the Arizona Wildcats hitting the field against the Oklahoma Sooners on Thursday, December 28, 2023.

Offensively, Arizona has been a top-25 unit, ranking 23rd-best in the FBS by totaling 34.3 points per game. The Wildcats rank 26th on defense (20.8 points allowed per game). Oklahoma's defense ranks 40th in the FBS with 22.3 points surrendered per contest, but it has been bolstered by its offense, which ranks third-best by posting 43.2 points per contest.

Arizona vs. Oklahoma Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Time: 9:15 PM ET

9:15 PM ET Channel: ESPN

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Alamodome

Bowl Game Odds

Arizona vs. Oklahoma Key Statistics

Arizona Oklahoma 453.4 (35th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 502.4 (15th) 340.9 (26th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 390.2 (65th) 148.9 (79th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 180.6 (37th) 304.5 (10th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 321.8 (6th) 13 (20th) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (29th) 13 (108th) Takeaways (Rank) 25 (6th)

Arizona Stats Leaders

Noah Fifita has 2,515 passing yards for Arizona, completing 73.6% of his passes and tossing 23 touchdowns and five interceptions this season.

Jonah Coleman has racked up 851 yards on 123 carries while finding the end zone five times as a runner. He's also caught 24 passes for 289 yards (24.1 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

D.J. Williams has carried the ball 79 times for 345 yards (28.8 per game) and four touchdowns.

Tetairoa McMillan's team-high 1,242 yards as a receiver have come on 80 receptions (out of 116 targets) with 10 touchdowns.

Jacob Cowing has hauled in 81 receptions totaling 680 yards, finding the end zone 11 times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Tanner McLachlan has been the target of 51 passes and hauled in 42 grabs for 500 yards, an average of 41.7 yards per contest. He's found the end zone four times through the air this season.

Oklahoma Stats Leaders

Dillon Gabriel leads Oklahoma with 3,660 yards on 266-of-384 passing with 30 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 373 rushing yards (31.1 ypg) on 93 carries while scoring 12 touchdowns on the ground.

Gavin Sawchuk has run for 610 yards on 105 carries so far this year while scoring eight times on the ground.

Tawee Walker has run for 496 yards across 95 attempts, scoring seven touchdowns.

Drake Stoops has racked up 880 receiving yards on 78 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring 10 touchdowns as a receiver.

Nic Anderson has caught 31 passes and compiled 725 receiving yards (60.4 per game) with nine touchdowns.

Jalil Farooq has racked up 637 reciving yards (53.1 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

