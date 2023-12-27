Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in York County, South Carolina. To learn how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

York County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Clover High School

  • Game Time: 8:00 AM ET on December 27
  • Location: Clover, SC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

