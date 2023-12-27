Will Michael Bunting Score a Goal Against the Predators on December 27?
Should you bet on Michael Bunting to score a goal when the Carolina Hurricanes and the Nashville Predators go head to head on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.
Will Michael Bunting score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)
Bunting stats and insights
- In seven of 33 games this season, Bunting has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Predators this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted three of them.
- He has four goals on the power play, and also six assists.
- He has a 13.5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.
Predators defensive stats
- The Predators are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 104 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 22.1 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Bunting recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|13:13
|Home
|L 5-4
|12/21/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|14:22
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|12/19/2023
|Golden Knights
|3
|1
|2
|16:20
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/17/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|14:59
|Home
|L 2-1 SO
|12/15/2023
|Predators
|2
|0
|2
|12:17
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/14/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|12:44
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/12/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|14:34
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|11:40
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|12:42
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/6/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|16:50
|Away
|L 6-1
Hurricanes vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
