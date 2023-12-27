Will Martin Necas Score a Goal Against the Predators on December 27?
In the upcoming game against the Nashville Predators, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we expect Martin Necas to light the lamp for the Carolina Hurricanes? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.
Will Martin Necas score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)
Necas stats and insights
- Necas has scored in eight of 34 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has scored one goal against the Predators this season in one game (two shots).
- Necas has picked up two goals and five assists on the power play.
- Necas' shooting percentage is 10.5%, and he averages 2.5 shots per game.
Predators defensive stats
- The Predators are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 104 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 22.1 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Necas recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Islanders
|2
|0
|2
|18:58
|Home
|L 5-4
|12/21/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|15:22
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|12/19/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|14:11
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/17/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|22:08
|Home
|L 2-1 SO
|12/15/2023
|Predators
|2
|1
|1
|16:31
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/14/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|20:40
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/12/2023
|Senators
|1
|1
|0
|20:36
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|16:35
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|21:12
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/6/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|17:40
|Away
|L 6-1
Hurricanes vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
