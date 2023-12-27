In the upcoming game against the Nashville Predators, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we expect Martin Necas to light the lamp for the Carolina Hurricanes? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Martin Necas score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Necas stats and insights

Necas has scored in eight of 34 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has scored one goal against the Predators this season in one game (two shots).

Necas has picked up two goals and five assists on the power play.

Necas' shooting percentage is 10.5%, and he averages 2.5 shots per game.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 104 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 22.1 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Necas recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Islanders 2 0 2 18:58 Home L 5-4 12/21/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 15:22 Away L 2-1 SO 12/19/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 14:11 Home W 6-3 12/17/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 22:08 Home L 2-1 SO 12/15/2023 Predators 2 1 1 16:31 Home L 6-5 OT 12/14/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 20:40 Away W 2-1 12/12/2023 Senators 1 1 0 20:36 Away W 4-1 12/9/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:35 Away L 4-3 12/7/2023 Flames 1 0 1 21:12 Away L 3-2 12/6/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 17:40 Away L 6-1

Hurricanes vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

