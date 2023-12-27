For those looking to bet on the upcoming battle between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Nashville Predators on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET, is Jaccob Slavin a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jaccob Slavin score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Slavin stats and insights

  • Slavin has scored in four of 34 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not scored versus the Predators this season in one game (three shots).
  • Slavin has zero points on the power play.
  • He takes 2.4 shots per game, and converts 5.0% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Predators defensive stats

  • On defense, the Predators are conceding 104 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 22.1 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Slavin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/23/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 19:52 Home L 5-4
12/21/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 23:19 Away L 2-1 SO
12/19/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 20:12 Home W 6-3
12/17/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 21:39 Home L 2-1 SO
12/15/2023 Predators 0 0 0 22:47 Home L 6-5 OT
12/14/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 23:12 Away W 2-1
12/12/2023 Senators 0 0 0 22:13 Away W 4-1
12/9/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 17:40 Away L 4-3
12/7/2023 Flames 1 0 1 21:16 Away L 3-2
12/6/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 20:12 Away L 6-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hurricanes vs. Predators game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.