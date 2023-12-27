Hurricanes vs. Predators December 27 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 1:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Carolina Hurricanes' Seth Jarvis and the Nashville Predators' Ryan O'Reilly are two of the most exciting players to watch when these teams play on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Hurricanes vs. Predators Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Hurricanes (-140)
- Total: 6
- TV: BSSO,ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Hurricanes Players to Watch
- Sebastian Aho is one of Carolina's leading contributors (31 points), via collected 13 goals and 18 assists.
- Martin Necas has nine goals and 16 assists, equaling 25 points (0.7 per game).
- Jarvis has scored 11 goals and added 13 assists in 34 games for Carolina.
- Frederik Andersen (4-1-0) has a goals against average of 2.9 on the season. His .894% save percentage ranks 48th in the NHL.
Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!
Predators Players to Watch
- Filip Forsberg has scored 16 goals (0.5 per game) and put up 22 assists (0.6 per game), averaging 3.7 shots per game and shooting 12.6%. This places him among the leaders for Nashville with 38 total points (1.1 per game).
- Roman Josi is a top scorer for Nashville, with 27 total points this season. In 34 games, he has netted seven goals and provided 20 assists.
- This season, Nashville's O'Reilly has 27 points (13 goals, 14 assists) this season.
- In the crease, Kevin Lankinen has a .900 save percentage (40th in the league), with 244 total saves, while giving up 27 goals (3.2 goals against average). He has compiled a 4-3-0 record between the posts for Nashville this season.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Hurricanes vs. Predators Stat Comparison
|Hurricanes Rank
|Hurricanes AVG
|Predators AVG
|Predators Rank
|14th
|3.24
|Goals Scored
|3.12
|15th
|17th
|3.18
|Goals Allowed
|3.06
|13th
|3rd
|33.9
|Shots
|29.8
|23rd
|1st
|25.7
|Shots Allowed
|31.1
|20th
|8th
|24.35%
|Power Play %
|20.49%
|17th
|9th
|82.73%
|Penalty Kill %
|77.27%
|25th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.