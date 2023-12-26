Trae Young will hope to make a difference for the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, against the Chicago Bulls.

Young, in his previous game (December 23 loss against the Grizzlies), produced 30 points and 13 assists.

Now let's examine Young's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Trae Young Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 28.5 28.3 31.0 Rebounds 3.5 3.1 3.3 Assists 10.5 11.2 12.3 PRA -- 42.6 46.6 PR -- 31.4 34.3 3PM 3.5 3.6 4.7



Trae Young Insights vs. the Bulls

Young is responsible for taking 20.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 20.4 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 23.1% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 3.6 per game.

Young's opponents, the Bulls, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking seventh with 99.3 possessions per game, while his Hawks average the ninth-most possessions per game with 104.7.

The Bulls allow 112.4 points per game, ninth-ranked in the league.

On the boards, the Bulls are 23rd in the NBA, conceding 44.8 rebounds per contest.

The Bulls give up 27.5 assists per game, 25th-ranked in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Bulls have conceded 14.1 makes per contest, 27th in the league.

Trae Young vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/23/2023 38 21 3 13 0 0 0 12/21/2022 38 34 6 6 7 0 1 12/11/2022 42 19 2 14 2 0 0

