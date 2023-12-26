How to Watch the Hawks vs. Bulls Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 26
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The Atlanta Hawks (12-17) play the Chicago Bulls (13-18) on December 26, 2023. The matchup airs on NBCS-CHI and BSSE.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Bulls and Hawks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Hawks vs. Bulls Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Hawks vs Bulls Additional Info
|Hawks vs Bulls Injury Report
|Hawks vs Bulls Players to Watch
|Hawks vs Bulls Betting Trends & Stats
|Hawks vs Bulls Prediction
|Hawks vs Bulls Odds/Over/Under
|Hawks vs Bulls Player Props
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Hawks Stats Insights
- This season, the Hawks have a 47.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.1% higher than the 47.1% of shots the Bulls' opponents have knocked down.
- Atlanta has an 11-5 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.1% from the field.
- The Hawks are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 22nd.
- The 122.7 points per game the Hawks put up are 10.3 more points than the Bulls allow (112.4).
- Atlanta is 12-13 when scoring more than 112.4 points.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Hawks Home & Away Comparison
- The Hawks are averaging 124.9 points per game this year in home games, which is 3.8 more points than they're averaging in away games (121.1).
- In home games, Atlanta is surrendering 5.4 more points per game (126.1) than away from home (120.7).
- In home games, the Hawks are sinking 0.8 fewer three-pointers per game (14) than when playing on the road (14.8). However, they sport a higher three-point percentage at home (38%) compared to on the road (37.2%).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Hawks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Mouhamed Gueye
|Out
|Back
|AJ Griffin
|Out
|Personal
|Jalen Johnson
|Questionable
|Wrist
|Trae Young
|Questionable
|Shoulder
|De'Andre Hunter
|Out
|Knee
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.