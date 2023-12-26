The Atlanta Hawks (12-17) play the Chicago Bulls (13-18) on December 26, 2023. The matchup airs on NBCS-CHI and BSSE.

Hawks vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Hawks vs Bulls Additional Info

Hawks Stats Insights

This season, the Hawks have a 47.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.1% higher than the 47.1% of shots the Bulls' opponents have knocked down.

Atlanta has an 11-5 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.1% from the field.

The Hawks are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 22nd.

The 122.7 points per game the Hawks put up are 10.3 more points than the Bulls allow (112.4).

Atlanta is 12-13 when scoring more than 112.4 points.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

The Hawks are averaging 124.9 points per game this year in home games, which is 3.8 more points than they're averaging in away games (121.1).

In home games, Atlanta is surrendering 5.4 more points per game (126.1) than away from home (120.7).

In home games, the Hawks are sinking 0.8 fewer three-pointers per game (14) than when playing on the road (14.8). However, they sport a higher three-point percentage at home (38%) compared to on the road (37.2%).

Hawks Injuries