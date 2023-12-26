On Tuesday, December 26, 2023, the Chicago Bulls (9-16) take on the Atlanta Hawks (9-13) at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSSE.

Hawks vs. Bulls Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, December 26

Tuesday, December 26 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI, BSSE

Hawks Players to Watch

Trae Young is averaging 26.8 points, 2.7 rebounds and 10.5 assists per game. He's also draining 41.2% of his shots from the floor and 35.3% from 3-point range, with 3.0 triples per game.

The Hawks are getting 20.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game from Dejounte Murray this season.

The Hawks are getting 10.9 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from Clint Capela this year.

The Hawks are receiving 17.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Bogdan Bogdanovic this season.

The Hawks are getting 13.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Saddiq Bey this year.

Bulls Players to Watch

Nikola Vucevic puts up 16.4 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest, shooting 45.5% from the floor.

DeMar DeRozan posts 22.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.8 blocks.

Coby White averages 16.7 points, 3.6 boards and 4.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Patrick Williams puts up 8.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.9 blocks.

Andre Drummond averages 6.1 points, 6.9 boards and 0.6 assists per contest, shooting 49.2% from the field.

Hawks vs. Bulls Stat Comparison

Bulls Hawks 109.1 Points Avg. 122.2 113.4 Points Allowed Avg. 122.8 44.6% Field Goal % 46.7% 36.3% Three Point % 37.0%

