Celtics vs. Lakers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Boston Celtics (22-6) take the court against the Los Angeles Lakers (16-14) as just 2.5-point favorites on Monday, December 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET on ABC and ESPN. The matchup's over/under is set at 234.5.
Celtics vs. Lakers Odds & Info
- When: Monday, December 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: ABC and ESPN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Celtics
|-2.5
|234.5
Celtics Betting Records & Stats
- Boston and its opponents have gone over 234.5 combined points in 10 of 28 games this season.
- Boston has had an average of 229.6 points in its games this season, 4.9 fewer than this matchup's total.
- The Celtics are 15-13-0 against the spread this season.
- Boston has won 20, or 76.9%, of the 26 games it has played as the favorite this season.
- Boston has a record of 20-6, a 76.9% win rate, when it's favored by -145 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Celtics.
Lakers Betting Records & Stats
- Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to score more than 234.5 points in 12 of 30 games this season.
- Los Angeles' games this season have had an average of 228.2 points, 6.3 fewer points than this game's point total.
- Los Angeles' ATS record is 13-17-0 this year.
- The Lakers have won in three of the 10 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- Los Angeles has a record of 2-4 when it is set as the underdog by +120 or more by bookmakers this season.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Los Angeles has a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.
Celtics vs Lakers Additional Info
Celtics vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 234.5
|% of Games Over 234.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Celtics
|10
|35.7%
|119.9
|233.9
|109.7
|223.9
|227.3
|Lakers
|12
|40%
|114
|233.9
|114.2
|223.9
|229.3
Additional Celtics Insights & Trends
- The Celtics have gone 8-2 in their last 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.
- Seven of Celtics' last 10 games have gone over the total.
- Boston sports a better record against the spread when playing at home (9-5-0) than it does in away games (6-8-0).
- The Celtics record 5.7 more points per game (119.9) than the Lakers allow (114.2).
- When Boston puts up more than 114.2 points, it is 11-7 against the spread and 16-2 overall.
Additional Lakers Insights & Trends
- Los Angeles has gone 5-5 over its past 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.
- Six of the Lakers' last 10 games have hit the over.
- Los Angeles' winning percentage against the spread at home is .462 (6-7-0). Away, it is .412 (7-10-0).
- The Lakers' 114 points per game are only 4.3 more points than the 109.7 the Celtics allow to opponents.
- Los Angeles has put together a 9-7 ATS record and a 10-6 overall record in games it scores more than 109.7 points.
Celtics vs. Lakers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Celtics
|15-13
|13-13
|15-13
|Lakers
|13-17
|4-4
|15-15
Celtics vs. Lakers Point Insights
|Celtics
|Lakers
|119.9
|114
|6
|17
|11-7
|9-7
|16-2
|10-6
|109.7
|114.2
|3
|16
|12-7
|11-8
|17-2
|14-5
