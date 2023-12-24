Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier has a favorable matchup in Week 16 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts are giving up the seventh-most rushing yards in the NFL, 127.4 per game.

So far this year, Allgeier has amassed 577 rushing yards on 166 attempts (41.2 ypg), while scoring three rushing TDs. As a receiver, Allgeier has also grabbed 13 passes for 89 yards.

Allgeier vs. the Colts

Allgeier vs the Colts (since 2021): No games

No games The Colts have allowed 100 or more yards on the ground to four opposing rushers during the 2023 season.

14 opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Indianapolis this year.

Six opposing rushers have scored two or more TDs on the ground against the Colts this season.

The 127.4 rushing yards the Colts yield per contest makes them the 26th-ranked rush defense in the NFL this season.

So far this year, the Colts have allowed 20 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.4 per game. That ranks 31st in the NFL.

Tyler Allgeier Rushing Props vs. the Colts

Rushing Yards: 33.5 (-115)

Allgeier Rushing Insights

Allgeier has hit his rushing yards over in 50.0% of his opportunities (seven of 14 games).

The Falcons pass on 49.3% of their plays and run on 50.7%. They are 26th in NFL play in points scored.

He has handled 37.5% of his team's 443 rushing attempts this season (166).

Allgeier has scored at least one rushing touchdown in two of his games this year, including multiple rushing TDs once.

He has scored three of his team's 25 offensive touchdowns this season (12.0%).

He has 30 red zone rushing carries (44.8% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Tyler Allgeier Receiving Props vs the Colts

Receiving Yards: 0.5 (+115)

Allgeier Receiving Insights

Allgeier has exceeded his receiving yards prop bet two times in seven games this season.

Allgeier has received 4.2% of his team's 430 passing attempts this season (18 targets).

He has averaged 4.9 yards per target (89 yards on 18 targets).

Having played 14 games this year, Allgeier has not tallied a TD reception.

Allgeier (two red zone targets) has been targeted 4.4% of the time in the red zone (45 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Allgeier's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Panthers 12/17/2023 Week 15 14 ATT / 45 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 12/10/2023 Week 14 9 ATT / 40 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 12/3/2023 Week 13 8 ATT / 26 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 11/26/2023 Week 12 10 ATT / 64 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 11/12/2023 Week 10 9 ATT / 31 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs

