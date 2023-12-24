Carolina Panthers receiver Tommy Tremble will be up against the Green Bay Packers and their 12th-ranked passing defense in Week 16, starting at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Tremble's 16 catches are good enough for 118 total yards (and an average of 9.8 per game) and three scores. He has been targeted 21 times.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Tremble and the Panthers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tremble vs. the Packers

Tremble vs the Packers (since 2021): No games

No games Three players have recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Green Bay in the 2023 season.

The Packers have allowed 18 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

No player has recorded more than one TD reception against Green Bay on the season.

Tremble will play against the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense this week. The Packers give up 211.1 passing yards per game.

The Packers' defense is 13th in the NFL by conceding 1.3 passing touchdowns per game to opposing offenses (18 total passing TDs).

Watch Panthers vs Packers on Fubo!

Panthers Player Previews

Tommy Tremble Receiving Props vs. the Packers

Receiving Yards: 15.5 (-120)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Tremble with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Tremble Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Tremble has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 60.0% of his games (three of five).

Tremble has 4.2% of his team's target share (21 targets on 500 passing attempts).

He averages 5.6 yards per target this season (118 yards on 21 targets).

Tremble has registered a touchdown catch in three of 10 games this season, but had only one TD in each of those games.

He has 18.8% of his team's 16 offensive touchdowns this season (three).

Tremble has been targeted four times in the red zone (10.5% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Tremble's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Falcons 12/17/2023 Week 15 2 TAR / 2 REC / 32 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 12/10/2023 Week 14 3 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 11/26/2023 Week 12 1 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 11/19/2023 Week 11 3 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 11/9/2023 Week 10 3 TAR / 3 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.