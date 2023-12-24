On Sunday, December 24 at 1:00 PM ET, the Green Bay Packers will play the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Our computer model predicts that the Packers will earn a victory -- keep scrolling for a complete breakdown, regarding the point spread, total and final score.

The Packers are putting up 21.4 points per game on offense, which ranks them 18th in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, they rank 17th, allowing 21.5 points per game. The Panthers have struggled on both offense and defense this season, ranking fourth-worst in points (14.7 per game) and fourth-worst in points allowed (24.9 per game).

Panthers vs. Packers Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Packers (-4.5) Over (37) Packers 24, Panthers 18

Panthers Betting Info

The moneyline for this contest implies a 35.1% chance of a victory for the Panthers.

Carolina has put together a 4-9-1 ATS record so far this year.

The Panthers have not covered the spread when an underdog by 4.5 points or more this season (in six opportunities).

Carolina and its opponent have combined to hit the over four out of 14 times this season.

This season, Panthers games have resulted in an average scoring total of 40.9, which is 3.9 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Packers Betting Info

The Packers have an implied moneyline win probability of 69.2% in this game.

Green Bay has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.

The Packers have been favored by 4.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

A total of eight out of 14 Green Bay games this season have hit the over.

The over/under in this matchup is 37 points, five fewer than the average total in this season's Packers contests.

Panthers vs. Packers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Green Bay 21.4 21.5 19.7 21.6 23.1 21.4 Carolina 14.7 24.9 12.8 20.2 16.1 28.4

