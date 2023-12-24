At Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, the Atlanta Falcons take on the Indianapolis Colts.

Most of the best contributors for the Falcons and the Colts will have player props on the table for this contest.

Sign up to bet on the Falcons-Colts matchup or any other NFL game at FanDuel, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bijan Robinson Touchdown Odds

Robinson Odds to Score First TD: +430

Robinson Odds to Score Anytime TD: +160

Jonathan Taylor Touchdown Odds

Taylor Odds to Score First TD: +470

Taylor Odds to Score Anytime TD: +190

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

More Falcons Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Tyler Allgeier - 35.5 (-113) - Taylor Heinicke 205.5 (-113) 11.5 (-113) - Khadarel Hodge - - 10.5 (-113) Van Jefferson - - 10.5 (-113) Drake London - - 52.5 (-113) Kyle Pitts - - 38.5 (-113) Bijan Robinson - 59.5 (-113) 21.5 (-113) Jonnu Smith - - 23.5 (-113)

More Colts Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Gardner Minshew 217.5 (-113) - - Michael Pittman Jr. - - 69.5 (-113) Jonathan Taylor - 70.5 (-113) 20.5 (-113) Kylen Granson - - 16.5 (-113) Alec Pierce - - 40.5 (-113) Josh Downs - - 45.5 (-113)

Get the best new user bonus at FanDuel when you use our link to sign up to be on the NFL!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.