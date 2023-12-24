Will Bijan Robinson hit paydirt when the Atlanta Falcons and the Indianapolis Colts meet in Week 16 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the numbers and trends you need.

Will Bijan Robinson score a touchdown against the Colts?

Odds to score a TD this game: -120 (Bet $12.00 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Robinson has rushed for a team-leading 801 yards on 176 carries (57.2 yards per game) while scoring four touchdowns.

Robinson has added 41 catches for 323 yards (23.1 per game) and three touchdowns.

Robinson has found the end zone on the ground in four games this season.

He has a touchdown catch in three of 14 games this season, but no games with more than one.

Bijan Robinson Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Panthers 10 56 0 6 27 1 Week 2 Packers 19 124 0 4 48 0 Week 3 @Lions 10 33 0 4 27 0 Week 4 @Jaguars 14 105 0 5 32 0 Week 5 Texans 14 46 0 2 12 1 Week 6 Commanders 13 37 0 5 43 0 Week 7 @Buccaneers 1 3 0 0 0 0 Week 8 @Titans 11 62 1 0 0 0 Week 9 Vikings 11 51 0 2 8 0 Week 10 @Cardinals 22 95 1 1 11 0 Week 12 Saints 16 91 1 3 32 1 Week 13 @Jets 18 53 0 3 26 0 Week 14 Buccaneers 10 34 1 5 54 0 Week 15 @Panthers 7 11 0 1 3 0

