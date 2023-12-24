Who’s the Best Team in the ACC? See our Weekly Women's ACC Power Rankings
Want to know which basketball team sits on top of the ACC? We break it all down below in our newly updated power rankings.
ACC Power Rankings
1. NC State
- Current Record: 12-0 | Projected Record: 29-1
- Overall Rank: 7th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 25th
- Last Game: W 87-50 vs Old Dominion
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Virginia
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
- TV Channel: ACC Network
2. Notre Dame
- Current Record: 9-1 | Projected Record: 27-2
- Overall Rank: 13th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 116th
- Last Game: W 84-47 vs Western Michigan
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Syracuse
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
- TV Channel: ACC Network
3. Duke
- Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 21-8
- Overall Rank: 21st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 5th
- Last Game: W 70-45 vs Toledo
Next Game
- Opponent: Coppin State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
4. Louisville
- Current Record: 11-2 | Projected Record: 26-5
- Overall Rank: 23rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 31st
- Last Game: W 59-51 vs Washington
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Miami (FL)
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
- TV Channel: ACC Network
5. Virginia Tech
- Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 18-11
- Overall Rank: 39th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 173rd
- Last Game: W 76-43 vs William & Mary
Next Game
- Opponent: Pittsburgh
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
- TV Channel: ACC Network Extra
6. Florida State
- Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 20-10
- Overall Rank: 41st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 87th
- Last Game: W 110-45 vs Alabama State
Next Game
- Opponent: Georgia Tech
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
- TV Channel: ACC Network Extra
7. Miami (FL)
- Current Record: 9-1 | Projected Record: 20-9
- Overall Rank: 46th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 111th
- Last Game: W 59-52 vs Jackson State
Next Game
- Opponent: Alabama State
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28
8. Syracuse
- Current Record: 10-1 | Projected Record: 19-10
- Overall Rank: 50th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 277th
- Last Game: W 85-43 vs Saint Francis (PA)
Next Game
- Opponent: Notre Dame
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
- TV Channel: ACC Network
9. Georgia Tech
- Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 19-11
- Overall Rank: 52nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 113th
- Last Game: W 81-50 vs South Carolina Upstate
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Florida State
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
- TV Channel: ACC Network Extra
10. North Carolina
- Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 16-14
- Overall Rank: 53rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 77th
- Last Game: W 61-52 vs Oklahoma
Next Game
- Opponent: Clemson
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
- TV Channel: The CW
11. Virginia
- Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 14-15
- Overall Rank: 74th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 214th
- Last Game: W 82-56 vs Fordham
Next Game
- Opponent: NC State
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
- TV Channel: ACC Network
12. Clemson
- Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 12-18
- Overall Rank: 90th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 110th
- Last Game: W 73-50 vs East Tennessee State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ North Carolina
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
- TV Channel: The CW
13. Boston College
- Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 11-20
- Overall Rank: 98th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 250th
- Last Game: W 94-57 vs Bryant
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Duke
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
14. Wake Forest
- Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 4-26
- Overall Rank: 158th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 57th
- Last Game: W 66-59 vs Marshall
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Florida State
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
- TV Channel: ACC Network
15. Pittsburgh
- Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 7-24
- Overall Rank: 180th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 261st
- Last Game: L 65-59 vs Georgia
Next Game
- Opponent: Le Moyne
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
