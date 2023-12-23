On Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, the Carolina Hurricanes match up against the New York Islanders. Is Teuvo Teravainen going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Teuvo Teravainen score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Teravainen stats and insights

In nine of 33 games this season, Teravainen has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

In two games against the Islanders this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken six of them.

On the power play he has four goals, plus three assists.

He has a 17.6% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders have given up 101 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Islanders have four shutouts, and they average 19.4 hits and 19.5 blocked shots per game.

Teravainen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 15:39 Away L 2-1 SO 12/19/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:12 Home W 6-3 12/17/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 20:09 Home L 2-1 SO 12/15/2023 Predators 0 0 0 18:26 Home L 6-5 OT 12/14/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 18:20 Away W 2-1 12/12/2023 Senators 1 0 1 18:37 Away W 4-1 12/9/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 19:31 Away L 4-3 12/7/2023 Flames 0 0 0 17:01 Away L 3-2 12/6/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 18:15 Away L 6-1 12/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:30 Away L 2-1

Hurricanes vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, MSGSN2, and ESPN+

BSSO, MSGSN2, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

