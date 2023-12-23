Betting on a player to score is a fun way to engage with a soccer match -- here's a complete list of Serie A anytime goal scorer odds for Saturday, including all six contests around the league.

Top Serie A Goal Scorer Odds Today

Lautaro Martinez, Inter Milan (-164)

  • Opponent: US Lecce
  • Games Played: 16
  • Goals: 15

Marcus Thuram, Inter Milan (+105)

  • Opponent: US Lecce
  • Games Played: 16
  • Goals: 7

Hakan Calhanoglu, Inter Milan (+130)

  • Opponent: US Lecce
  • Games Played: 16
  • Goals: 7

Marko Arnautovic, Inter Milan (+130)

  • Opponent: US Lecce
  • Games Played: 10
  • Goals: 0

Alexis Sanchez, Inter Milan (+140)

  • Opponent: US Lecce
  • Games Played: 11
  • Goals: 0

Dusan Vlahovic, Juventus (+140)

  • Opponent: Frosinone Calcio
  • Games Played: 14
  • Goals: 5

Victor Osimhen, SSC Napoli (+160)

  • Opponent: AS Roma
  • Games Played: 12
  • Goals: 7

Duvan Zapata, Torino FC (+180)

  • Opponent: Udinese
  • Games Played: 13
  • Goals: 4

Arkadiusz Milik, Juventus (+185)

  • Opponent: Frosinone Calcio
  • Games Played: 15
  • Goals: 2

Federico Chiesa, Juventus (+185)

  • Opponent: Frosinone Calcio
  • Games Played: 15
  • Goals: 5

Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Inter Milan (+185)

  • Opponent: US Lecce
  • Games Played: 16
  • Goals: 2

Davy Klaassen, Inter Milan (+200)

  • Opponent: US Lecce
  • Games Played: 14
  • Goals: 0

Antonio Sanabria, Torino FC (+200)

  • Opponent: Udinese
  • Games Played: 15
  • Goals: 2

Romelu Lukaku, AS Roma (+210)

  • Opponent: SSC Napoli
  • Games Played: 13
  • Goals: 7

Gianluca Lapadula, Cagliari (+220)

  • Opponent: Hellas Verona
  • Games Played: 8
  • Goals: 1

Today's Serie A Games

Matchup Kick-off TV Channel
Juventus @ Frosinone Calcio 6:30 AM, ET CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo!)
Udinese @ Torino FC 9:00 AM, ET Watch on Paramount+!
Atalanta @ Bologna 9:00 AM, ET Watch on Paramount+!
US Lecce @ Inter Milan 12:00 PM, ET Watch on Paramount+!
Cagliari @ Hellas Verona 12:00 PM, ET Watch on Paramount+!
SSC Napoli @ AS Roma 2:45 PM, ET Watch on Paramount+!

