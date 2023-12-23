Saddiq Bey's Atlanta Hawks face the Memphis Grizzlies at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday.

Bey, in his last game (December 22 loss against the Heat), put up 16 points, 10 rebounds and two steals.

Let's break down Bey's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Saddiq Bey Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 12.9 14.3 Rebounds 6.5 6.4 7.7 Assists -- 1.3 1.4 PRA -- 20.6 23.4 PR -- 19.3 22 3PM 1.5 1.8 2.0



Saddiq Bey Insights vs. the Grizzlies

This season, he's put up 11.0% of the Hawks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 10.3 per contest.

Bey is averaging 5.2 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 13.5% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Bey's opponents, the Grizzlies, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 102.8 possessions per game, while his Hawks average the eighth-most possessions per game with 104.8.

The Grizzlies give up 112.1 points per contest, 10th-ranked in the NBA.

On the glass, the Grizzlies are ranked 26th in the NBA, conceding 45.6 rebounds per game.

Allowing 25.4 assists per game, the Grizzlies are the ninth-ranked team in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Grizzlies have conceded 14.3 makes per game, 29th in the NBA.

Saddiq Bey vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/26/2023 18 9 3 1 0 0 0 12/9/2022 29 10 2 3 1 0 1 12/4/2022 33 24 6 7 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.