Two hot squads square off when the Providence Friars (10-2, 1-0 Big East) host the Butler Bulldogs (10-2, 1-0 Big East) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET. The Friars are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Bulldogs, winners of seven in a row.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Providence vs. Butler Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Providence Stats Insights

  • This season, the Friars have a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.9% higher than the 41.0% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have made.
  • Providence has a 9-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.0% from the field.
  • The Friars are the 118th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs rank 109th.
  • The 74.4 points per game the Friars average are just 4.8 more points than the Bulldogs allow (69.6).
  • Providence is 10-1 when scoring more than 69.6 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Butler Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs have shot at a 48.2% rate from the field this season, 10.3 percentage points greater than the 37.9% shooting opponents of the Friars have averaged.
  • This season, Butler has a 10-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 37.9% from the field.
  • The Friars are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs rank 246th.
  • The Bulldogs score an average of 83.8 points per game, 20.8 more points than the 63.0 the Friars allow.
  • Butler has a 7-1 record when allowing fewer than 74.4 points.

Providence Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In home games last season, Providence posted 9.0 more points per game (82.9) than it did in away games (73.9).
  • The Friars surrendered 70.5 points per game at home last year, compared to 71.8 in away games.
  • When playing at home, Providence sunk 0.9 more threes per game (7.1) than in away games (6.2). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (37.0%) compared to in road games (34.4%).

Butler Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Butler put up 69.4 points per game last season, 8.3 more than it averaged away (61.1).
  • At home, the Bulldogs gave up 65.6 points per game, 3.7 fewer points than they allowed on the road (69.3).
  • Beyond the arc, Butler drained fewer treys away (5.8 per game) than at home (7.0) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (28.8%) than at home (36.7%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Providence Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/10/2023 Brown W 74-54 Amica Mutual Pavilion
12/16/2023 Sacred Heart W 78-64 Amica Mutual Pavilion
12/19/2023 Marquette W 72-57 Amica Mutual Pavilion
12/23/2023 Butler - Amica Mutual Pavilion
1/3/2024 Seton Hall - Amica Mutual Pavilion
1/6/2024 @ Creighton - CHI Health Center Omaha

Butler Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 Cal W 97-90 Hinkle Fieldhouse
12/15/2023 Saginaw Valley W 96-70 Hinkle Fieldhouse
12/19/2023 Georgetown W 74-64 Hinkle Fieldhouse
12/23/2023 @ Providence - Amica Mutual Pavilion
1/2/2024 @ St. John's - Carnesecca Arena
1/5/2024 UConn - Hinkle Fieldhouse

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.