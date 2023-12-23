Will Jesper Fast Score a Goal Against the Islanders on December 23?
In the upcoming contest versus the New York Islanders, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Jesper Fast to find the back of the net for the Carolina Hurricanes? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.
Will Jesper Fast score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)
Fast stats and insights
- In two of 33 games this season, Fast has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- In two games versus the Islanders this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.
- Fast has zero points on the power play.
- Fast's shooting percentage is 5.0%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.
Islanders defensive stats
- The Islanders are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 101 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times while averaging 19.4 hits and 19.5 blocked shots per game.
Fast recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/21/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|17:05
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|12/19/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|11:26
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/17/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|16:46
|Home
|L 2-1 SO
|12/15/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|18:10
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/14/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|13:08
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/12/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|13:59
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|15:43
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|15:05
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/6/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|11:18
|Away
|L 6-1
|12/4/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|11:44
|Away
|L 2-1
Hurricanes vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO, MSGSN2, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
