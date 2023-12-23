Two of the best players to watch when the Carolina Hurricanes face the New York Islanders on Saturday at PNC Arena -- beginning at 7:30 PM ET -- are the Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho and the Islanders' Noah Dobson.

Hurricanes vs. Islanders Game Information

Hurricanes Players to Watch

Aho is one of Carolina's leading contributors with 30 points. He has scored 12 goals and picked up 18 assists this season.

Martin Necas has chipped in with 23 points (nine goals, 14 assists).

Seth Jarvis' 23 points this season are via 11 goals and 12 assists.

Frederik Andersen's record is 4-1-0. He has given up 15 goals (2.87 goals against average) and racked up 127 saves.

Islanders Players to Watch

Dobson is an important part of the offense for New York, with 33 points this season, as he has recorded six goals and 27 assists in 32 games.

New York's Mathew Barzal has posted 33 total points (one per game), with 10 goals and 23 assists.

This season, New York's Bo Horvat has 31 points, courtesy of 13 goals (second on team) and 18 assists (third).

In the crease, Semyon Varlamov has a .919 save percentage (ninth-best in the league), with 375 total saves, while conceding 33 goals (2.8 goals against average). He has put up a 6-4-2 record between the posts for New York this season.

Hurricanes vs. Islanders Stat Comparison

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Islanders AVG Islanders Rank 14th 3.21 Goals Scored 3.06 19th 14th 3.12 Goals Allowed 3.16 17th 4th 33.7 Shots 30 22nd 1st 25.6 Shots Allowed 35.7 31st 10th 23.42% Power Play % 25.56% 6th 10th 82.24% Penalty Kill % 71.88% 31st

