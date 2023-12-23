Coming off a defeat last time out, the Carolina Hurricanes will host the New York Islanders (who also lost their most recent game) on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET.

The Islanders' matchup with the Hurricanes will air on BSSO, MSGSN2, and ESPN+, so tune in to catch the action.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Hurricanes vs Islanders Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Islanders Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/30/2023 Hurricanes Islanders 5-4 (F/OT) NYI 11/4/2023 Islanders Hurricanes 4-3 (F/OT) CAR

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes have conceded 103 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 18th in NHL action in goals against.

The Hurricanes' 106 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 11th-ranked scoring team in the league.

In the last 10 games, the Hurricanes have claimed 50.0% of the possible points with a 3-4-3 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Hurricanes have allowed 2.8 goals per game (28 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 26 goals during that time.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Sebastian Aho 30 12 18 30 18 14 54.1% Seth Jarvis 33 11 12 23 9 20 44% Martin Necas 33 9 14 23 12 12 36.8% Michael Bunting 32 7 15 22 18 12 33.3% Teuvo Teravainen 33 12 8 20 14 14 49.1%

Islanders Stats & Trends

The Islanders have given up 101 total goals this season (3.2 per game), 15th in the NHL.

With 98 goals (3.1 per game), the Islanders have the NHL's 19th-ranked offense.

In their last 10 games, the Islanders are 6-1-3 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Islanders have given up 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.8 goals-per-game average (38 total) over that time.

Islanders Key Players