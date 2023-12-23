Player prop betting options for Trae Young, Desmond Bane and others are available in the Atlanta Hawks-Memphis Grizzlies matchup at State Farm Arena on Saturday (starting at 7:30 PM ET).

Hawks vs. Grizzlies Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSSEX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Atlanta, Georgia
  • Venue: State Farm Arena

NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
30.5 (Over: -108) 3.5 (Over: +132) 10.5 (Over: -128) 3.5 (Over: -139)
  • The 30.5 points prop bet over/under set for Young on Saturday is 2.2 more than his scoring average on the season (28.3).
  • He has pulled down 3.0 rebounds per game, 0.5 fewer than his prop bet for Saturday's game (3.5).
  • Young's year-long assist average -- 11.2 per game -- is 0.7 higher than Saturday's assist prop bet total (10.5).
  • Young has made 3.6 three pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (3.5).

Dejounte Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
19.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: -135) 4.5 (Over: -161) 2.5 (Over: +106)
  • Saturday's over/under for Dejounte Murray is 19.5. That is 0.6 less than his season average.
  • His rebound average -- 4.5 per game -- equals his prop bet on Saturday.
  • Murray has averaged 5.4 assists this season, 0.9 more than his prop bet on Saturday.
  • He 2.3 made three-pointers average is 0.2 lower than his over/under on Saturday.

Clint Capela Props

PTS REB
10.5 (Over: -114) 10.5 (Over: +102)
  • The 10.5-point over/under set for Clint Capela on Saturday is 1.2 lower than his scoring average of 11.7.
  • He has collected 10.6 boards per game, 0.1 more than his over/under for Saturday's game.

NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies

Desmond Bane Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
26.5 (Over: -120) 4.5 (Over: -132) 5.5 (Over: +122) 4.5 (Over: +100)
  • Bane's 24.7 points per game are 1.8 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
  • He has collected 4.5 boards per game, matching his over/under for Saturday.
  • Bane has dished out 5.2 assists per game, which is 0.3 less than Saturday's over/under.
  • Bane averages 3.4 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Saturday (4.5).

Jaren Jackson Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM
21.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: +100) 1.5 (Over: -104)
  • The 21.5-point total set for Jaren Jackson Jr. on Saturday equals his season scoring average.
  • He has averaged 0.7 fewer rebounds per game (5.8) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (6.5).
  • Jackson has averaged 1.6 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

