In this season's Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, the Georgia State Panthers are the favorites, but by less than a field goal (-2.5), over the Utah State Aggies. Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho will act as host on December 23, 2023, starting at 3:30 PM ETand airing on ESPN. The over/under for the contest is 63.5 points.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Georgia State vs. Utah State matchup in this article.

Georgia State vs. Utah State Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Boise, Idaho

Boise, Idaho Venue: Albertsons Stadium

Georgia State vs. Utah State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Georgia State Moneyline Utah State Moneyline BetMGM Georgia State (-2.5) 63.5 -140 +115 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Georgia State (-2.5) 63.5 -132 +110 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Georgia State vs. Utah State Betting Trends

Georgia State has put together a 6-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Panthers have been favored by 2.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.

Utah State has compiled a 5-6-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Aggies have an ATS record of 3-4 when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs this season.

