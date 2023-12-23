When the 2024 NCAA tournament comes around, will Furman be involved? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, continue scrolling.

How Furman ranks

Record SoCon Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-6 0-0 NR NR 214

Furman's best wins

On November 10, Furman captured its signature win of the season, a 99-76 victory over the Belmont Bruins, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 115) in the RPI rankings. The leading point-getter against Belmont was JP Pegues, who dropped 23 points with nine rebounds and nine assists.

Next best wins

86-78 at home over South Carolina State (No. 326/RPI) on November 28

76-61 at home over Presbyterian (No. 336/RPI) on December 19

89-80 over Coastal Carolina (No. 362/RPI) on November 17

Furman's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-3 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

When facing Quadrant 2 teams (based on the RPI), the Paladins are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 29th-most defeats.

Furman has tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the nation according to the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

Furman has been handed the 189th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Paladins' upcoming schedule includes two games against teams with worse records and 16 games against teams with records north of .500.

Furman has 19 games remaining on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Furman's next game

Matchup: Furman Paladins vs. Anderson (SC) Trojans

Furman Paladins vs. Anderson (SC) Trojans Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Timmons Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

Timmons Arena in Greenville, South Carolina TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

