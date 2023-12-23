When the 2024 NCAA tournament rolls around, will Clemson be involved? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, keep reading.

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 Preseason national championship odds: +20000

How Clemson ranks

Record ACC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-1 1-0 13 11 1

Clemson's best wins

Clemson clinched its signature win of the season on December 6, when it claimed a 72-67 victory over the South Carolina Gamecocks, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 18), according to the RPI. With 21 points, PJ Hall was the leading scorer against South Carolina. Second on the team was Joseph Girard III, with 16 points.

Next best wins

85-77 on the road over Alabama (No. 39/RPI) on November 28

85-68 at home over Boise State (No. 48/RPI) on November 19

79-70 on the road over Pittsburgh (No. 81/RPI) on December 3

68-65 over Davidson (No. 89/RPI) on November 12

74-66 over TCU (No. 138/RPI) on December 9

Clemson's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 2-1 | Quadrant 2: 3-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 2-0

Clemson has tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country according to the RPI (two).

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents (based on the RPI), the Tigers are 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the third-most victories.

Clemson has tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country based on the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Clemson is playing the 29th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way.

The Tigers have 18 games remaining versus teams above .500. They have 20 upcoming games against teams with worse records.

Clemson has 20 games left this season, and four of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Clemson's next game

Matchup: Clemson Tigers vs. Radford Highlanders

Clemson Tigers vs. Radford Highlanders Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina

Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina TV Channel: ACC Network Extra

