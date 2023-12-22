Winthrop vs. Florida State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 22
The Florida State Seminoles (5-5) are favored by 9.5 points against the Winthrop Eagles (8-5) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra. The matchup has an over/under of 147.5 points.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Winthrop vs. Florida State Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, December 22, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network Extra
- Where: Tallahassee, Florida
- Venue: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Florida State
|-9.5
|147.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Eagles Betting Records & Stats
- Winthrop has combined with its opponents to score more than 147.5 points in four of 11 games this season.
- Winthrop's outings this season have a 146.1-point average over/under, 1.4 fewer points than this game's total.
- Winthrop has a 4-7-0 record against the spread this year.
- Winthrop has been named as the underdog four times this season but has yet to come away with a victory in any of those games.
- The Eagles have not won as an underdog of +340 or more on the moneyline this season in three such games.
- Winthrop has an implied victory probability of 22.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
Winthrop vs. Florida State Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 147.5
|% of Games Over 147.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Florida State
|7
|77.8%
|77.2
|154.9
|74.6
|143
|152.7
|Winthrop
|4
|36.4%
|77.7
|154.9
|68.4
|143
|148.1
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Winthrop Insights & Trends
- The Eagles average only 3.1 more points per game (77.7) than the Seminoles give up (74.6).
- Winthrop is 2-3 against the spread and 7-0 overall when it scores more than 74.6 points.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Winthrop vs. Florida State Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Florida State
|4-5-0
|2-1
|6-3-0
|Winthrop
|4-7-0
|1-2
|4-7-0
Winthrop vs. Florida State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Florida State
|Winthrop
|5-11
|Home Record
|10-4
|4-7
|Away Record
|4-11
|6-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-6-0
|3-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-8-0
|71.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|76.6
|68.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|71
|7-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-5-0
|7-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-6-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.