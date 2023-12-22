The Florida State Seminoles (5-5) face the Winthrop Eagles (8-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023 on ACC Network Extra.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Winthrop vs. Florida State Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida TV: ACC Network Extra

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Winthrop Stats Insights

The Eagles are shooting 45.8% from the field, 2.7% higher than the 43.1% the Seminoles' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Winthrop has a 5-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 43.1% from the field.

The Eagles are the 226th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Seminoles sit at 152nd.

The Eagles put up an average of 77.7 points per game, only 3.1 more points than the 74.6 the Seminoles give up.

When it scores more than 74.6 points, Winthrop is 7-0.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Winthrop Home & Away Comparison

Winthrop averages 87 points per game at home, and 70.2 away.

At home the Eagles are allowing 62.3 points per game, 14 fewer points than they are away (76.3).

At home, Winthrop makes 7.3 triples per game, 0.2 fewer than it averages on the road (7.5). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is higher at home (37.2%) than away (33.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Winthrop Upcoming Schedule