How to Watch Winthrop vs. Florida State on TV or Live Stream - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Florida State Seminoles (5-5) face the Winthrop Eagles (8-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023 on ACC Network Extra.
Winthrop vs. Florida State Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida
- TV: ACC Network Extra
Winthrop Stats Insights
- The Eagles are shooting 45.8% from the field, 2.7% higher than the 43.1% the Seminoles' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Winthrop has a 5-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 43.1% from the field.
- The Eagles are the 226th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Seminoles sit at 152nd.
- The Eagles put up an average of 77.7 points per game, only 3.1 more points than the 74.6 the Seminoles give up.
- When it scores more than 74.6 points, Winthrop is 7-0.
Winthrop Home & Away Comparison
- Winthrop averages 87 points per game at home, and 70.2 away.
- At home the Eagles are allowing 62.3 points per game, 14 fewer points than they are away (76.3).
- At home, Winthrop makes 7.3 triples per game, 0.2 fewer than it averages on the road (7.5). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is higher at home (37.2%) than away (33.3%).
Winthrop Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|@ Little Rock
|W 85-68
|Jack Stephens Center
|12/16/2023
|@ Xavier
|L 75-59
|Cintas Center
|12/19/2023
|@ South Carolina
|L 72-62
|Colonial Life Arena
|12/22/2023
|@ Florida State
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|12/29/2023
|Toccoa Falls
|-
|Winthrop Coliseum
|1/3/2024
|Longwood
|-
|Winthrop Coliseum
